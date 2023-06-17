Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,153 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $155.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $418.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.97 and a 12 month high of $158.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $1,361,405.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,225,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,361,405.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,225,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,318,443 shares of company stock worth $2,073,859,260 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

