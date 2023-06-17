Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $266,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $6,010,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,144,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $1,910,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,172,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,630,816.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $6,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,144,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 446,850 shares of company stock valued at $61,918,563 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Price Performance
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Securities cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.13.
Moderna Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moderna (MRNA)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.