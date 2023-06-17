Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $266,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $6,010,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,144,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $1,910,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,172,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,630,816.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $6,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,144,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 446,850 shares of company stock valued at $61,918,563 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Moderna stock opened at $128.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.16. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Securities cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.13.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.