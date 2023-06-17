Pacific Wealth Management Invests $1.62 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pacific Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Pacific Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $441.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $445.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

