14,974 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000. PepsiCo comprises 2.8% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 783,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,458,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $2,656,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $864,000. Finally, Benin Management CORP increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 64,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

PEP opened at $186.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $256.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.16 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.94.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.