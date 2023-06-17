Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

