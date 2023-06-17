Benin Management CORP Buys 192 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Benin Management CORP raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $458.39 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $489.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $426.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.9 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

