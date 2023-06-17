Objective Capital Management LLC Buys 54 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Objective Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,903,103,000 after acquiring an additional 851,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,858,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,921,651,000 after buying an additional 247,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,192 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,499,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,566,516,000 after purchasing an additional 414,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $458.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.88. The company has a market cap of $426.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Securities reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.68.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

