Cascade Investment Group Inc. Makes New $415,000 Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MRK opened at $109.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.39 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.