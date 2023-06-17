Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.3% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $425.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.