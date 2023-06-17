Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

