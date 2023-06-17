Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $28,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

NYSE MA opened at $376.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $356.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $375.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.