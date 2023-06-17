Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,478 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,478 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $84,381,204.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,372,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,869,658,852.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $84,381,204.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,372,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,869,658,852.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,318,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,859,260. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $155.53 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.97 and a one year high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $418.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

