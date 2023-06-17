5,066 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Acquired by Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,066 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $141,724.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,514 shares of company stock worth $1,323,708 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.07 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

