Prostatis Group LLC Purchases Shares of 12,554 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.
General Mills Price Performance
NYSE GIS opened at $80.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
About General Mills
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
