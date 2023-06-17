Prostatis Group LLC Purchases Shares of 12,554 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $80.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.