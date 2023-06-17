Diametric Capital LP Sells 18,793 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Diametric Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,793 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NuVasive by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,414,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $237,188,000 after acquiring an additional 100,467 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in NuVasive by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,773,000 after acquiring an additional 647,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NuVasive by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,703,000 after acquiring an additional 106,621 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,352,000 after acquiring an additional 195,605 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NuVasive by 22.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,509,000 after acquiring an additional 192,295 shares during the period.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $41.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. NuVasive, Inc. has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $54.62. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 121.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. NuVasive had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $307.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NUVA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.98.

NuVasive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.