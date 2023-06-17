Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Makes New $362,000 Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,058,950,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,514 shares of company stock worth $1,323,708 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

