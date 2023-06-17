Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $218,000 in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

CBOE opened at $137.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.70 and its 200-day moving average is $133.51.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $413,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $413,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,849 shares of company stock worth $4,054,525 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

