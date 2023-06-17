Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $376.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $356.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $375.09 and its 200-day moving average is $364.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.