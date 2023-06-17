Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $300.38 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.75 and its 200 day moving average is $304.44. The company has a market cap of $302.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

