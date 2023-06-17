DDFG Inc Makes New $663,000 Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

DDFG Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $376.53 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $392.20. The firm has a market cap of $356.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $375.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

