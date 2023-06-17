Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,132 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,342,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE JNJ opened at $164.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.06. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $426.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.58%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.