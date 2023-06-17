Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.3% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $4,342,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $509,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

Shares of JNJ opened at $164.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.06. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $183.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 99.58%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

