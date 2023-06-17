Prostatis Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Prostatis Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BDX stock opened at $258.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.04.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

