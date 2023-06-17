Prostatis Group LLC Buys 5,384 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campion Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $186.04 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.16 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $256.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.94.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

