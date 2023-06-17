AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Raised by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 153.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,661 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 41,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $1,219,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $138.63 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.10 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $244.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

