iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 943,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,788 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $441.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $445.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.14.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

