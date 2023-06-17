Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $615,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $5,871,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S&P Global Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $395.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $362.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $402.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.