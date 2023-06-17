Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,580 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $229.08 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $429.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

