ETF Managers Group LLC Has $943,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,853 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

TJX Companies stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

