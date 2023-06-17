Financial Alternatives Inc Invests $220,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $441.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $419.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $445.48. The company has a market capitalization of $328.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

