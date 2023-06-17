Prostatis Group LLC Buys 4,265 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

