Prostatis Group LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Prostatis Group LLC owned 0.34% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $106.20 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $107.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.54.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.