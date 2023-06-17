Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,596 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 23,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,027,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,054,000 after buying an additional 828,951 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,828 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $716,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.14.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $91.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

