Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,948 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,596 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,203,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.7 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $91.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.17. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.14.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

