Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $192.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 209.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.56.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

