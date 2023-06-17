Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $186.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.94. The company has a market capitalization of $256.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.16 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

