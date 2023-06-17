Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

MSI stock opened at $280.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.52 and a 52-week high of $299.43. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,738,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.