Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $725,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in American Tower by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in American Tower by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,574,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $192.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.66. The company has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.56.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

