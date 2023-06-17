Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Reduced by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,979,000 after acquiring an additional 962,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,937,000 after acquiring an additional 389,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,883,000 after acquiring an additional 411,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Philip Morris International by 22.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558,762 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

NYSE:PM opened at $94.85 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.37.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

