Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Moderna by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Moderna by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Moderna by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Moderna by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,490,726.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $6,267,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $847,943,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 446,850 shares of company stock valued at $61,918,563 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna Stock Down 1.0 %

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.13.

MRNA stock opened at $128.73 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.11 and a 200 day moving average of $158.16.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More

