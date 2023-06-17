Pacific Wealth Management Takes $1.62 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Pacific Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $441.71 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $445.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.14. The company has a market cap of $328.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

