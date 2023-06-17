First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,562 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 514.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 167,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 140,218 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LMBS opened at $47.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.92. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $48.65.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.