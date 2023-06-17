Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 470.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.70.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $441.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 74.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.00 and a 1 year high of $468.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $400.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.99.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.40, for a total transaction of $17,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,243,955.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.40, for a total transaction of $17,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,243,955.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,868 shares of company stock worth $40,709,629 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys



Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Stories

