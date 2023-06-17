Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,500,220,000 after purchasing an additional 221,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,825,951,000 after acquiring an additional 101,384 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,468,000 after acquiring an additional 222,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,876,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,383 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TXN opened at $176.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

