Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $157.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

