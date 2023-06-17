Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $6,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.13.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $375.29 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $378.50. The company has a market cap of $184.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.