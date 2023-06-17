Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $138.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $116.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $142.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

