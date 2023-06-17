Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 989 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 2.8% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 191,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,172,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,545,000 after purchasing an additional 99,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 53,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $226.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

