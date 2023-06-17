Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $233.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.89 and its 200 day moving average is $207.29.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.21.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

