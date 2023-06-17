U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,475,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,489,000 after buying an additional 87,888 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 36,735 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.73.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

